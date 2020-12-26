Govt to update halal standards on imported meat - Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will improve and update halal standards, particularly involving imported meat and meat products, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri. (pix)

He said the government would also review how exporting countries obtained halal certification for the products that they want to export to Malaysia.

“We also have to check how they conduct their dealings. I will check with Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia). We will look deeper into issues like these,“ he told reporters after handing over food donations from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to residents of the Taman Wahyu People’s Housing Project (PPR) here, today.

The media reported that a meat cartel was believed to be involved in smuggling non-certified meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina before repackaging them with fake halal labels at a warehouse in Senai, Johor.

In addressing the meat cartel issue, Zulkifli said the legal aspect also needed to be improved to ensure that appropriate action would be taken against the perpetrators.

He also advised consumers to refer to the list of registered products and their halal status on Jakim’s website, while information on the process of importing meat could be found on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts. -Bernama