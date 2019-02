PAGOH: The government will work harder to give more opportunities especially in terms of occupation to the people in efforts to improve their living standards, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin.

He said by working harder, the government hoped to be able to raise productivity and subsequently provide various products that could be enjoyed together by the people.

“The main thing that we try to look for is to help the people to reduce the cost of living and find ways to resolve the problem so that their income would increase.

“The solution is that we have to work to raise productivity and subsequently provide more job opportunities to the people,” he said in his speech at a 2019 Chinese New Year celebration at the Pagoh parliamentary level, here last night.

Muhyiddin said since helming the country’s administration for the past several months, the Pakatan Harapan government had endeavoured to resolve the problem borne by the people regarding the living cost.

As such, he said, the government would set up a special cabinet committee to overcome the problem regarding the cost of living to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

About 1,000 residents from around Pagoh attended the Chinese New Year celebration at the hall of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Yu Jern, Bukit Pasir. — Bernama