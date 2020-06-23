Govt urged to act on ‘Covid refuse’ disposal

GEORGE TOWN: Penang city council has warned that the sharp increase in the amount of clinical waste generated daily will be an environmental disaster unless action is taken now to address the issue.

It wants health authorities to take immediate action to deal with the huge amount of used and discarded face masks and personal protection equipment (PPE), most of which are made of plastic, therefore posing an environmental hazard.

Face masks and PPE are essential in protecting people against infection from the coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic, now in its sixth month, has left more than 8,000 infected in Malaysia.

Globally, more than 8.7 million people have been infected, with the death toll exceeding 460,000.

Penang state executive councillor in charge of the environment, Phee Boon Poh, said there has to be a two-pronged strategy. First to deal with the treatment and disposal of clinical waste efficiently, and secondly to find alternative materials for PPE that are less harmful to the environment.

He said some of the clinical waste have already found their way to solid waste landfills.

Phee added that in Penang alone, as many as 9,000 surgical masks are discarded daily.

“Municipal council workers who collect the rubbish risk being exposed to the virus when they pick up the surgical masks,” Phee told theSun recently.

The city council has relayed its concerns to the Health Ministry and is waiting for a response. This is the first time Malaysia is experiencing a health disaster of this magnitude and is unprepared to manage the problem, apart from testing people for Covid-19, and quarantining and treating those infected.

Phee said once the pandemic has been brought under control, there still is the environmental damage to deal with. The enormity of the problem is clearly illustrated by the inability of waste disposal facilities in Wuhan to handle the 200 tonnes of clinical waste produced daily in the city.

Waste treatment company SWM Environment Sdn Bhd has advised people to dispose of used masks and gloves in a sustainable and safe manner by putting it in a plastic bag before disposing it.

But Phee countered that such a measure is not sustainable given that plastic bags are being used to dispose the waste.

He said the best way is for hospitals and clinics to have their own waste recycling facility.

Penang Private Medical Practitioners Society president Assoc Prof Dr Sivakumar S. Balakrishnan said there are specialised contractors who can be hired to get rid of such wastes.

Former state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin said authorities need to monitor the contractors hired by the hospitals and clinics to ensure they dispose such waste properly.

“The onus is on the contractors to ensure no contamination occurs,” he said.

“Health authorities, together with the Department of Environment should monitor the process to prevent illegal dumping of clinical waste into common rubbish sites.”

