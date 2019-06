KUALA LUMPUR: The government through the Health Ministry has been urged to activate the steering committee and technical committee which is the National Environmental Health Action Plan (Nehap) immediately following the deaths of Orang Asli settlers in Kuala Koh, Kelantan.

Kelantan Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) Head Asran Alias, said in a statement today that at the same time a social impact study must also be undertaken by an independent body to look at the social cause and impact from the deaths.

“We are certain that the death figure was higher than the number reported and with the discovery of the bodies as reported, we are certain that the tragedy had occurred for a long time ... there were several bodies that were mysterious such as the bodies had decayed showing that they did not start last May,” he said.

The Batek Tribe of the Orang Asli in Kuala Koh received public attention after two members of the tribe died beginning early last month, believed to be due to lung infection, although the actual cause of death would be known shortly. — Bernama