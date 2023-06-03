Govt urged to allocate flood aid of RM300,000 to MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) suggested that the government allocate at least RM300,000 to all members of parliament, including those from the opposition, to enable them to channel immediate aid to flood victims in their respective areas.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who channelled RM50 million in flood aid to Johor, the Pagoh MP also suggested that the amount of aid be increased.

“I also want to thank the prime minister who approved the immediate allocation of RM50 million to Johor but I suggest it be increased to RM100 million because the flood situation this time is very bad,“ he said, when debating the 2023 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) also hopes that the government will provide an allocation of more than RM100 million to help flood victims in Johor.

“When Kelantan and Terengganu were affected by the floods last January, the government gave RM50 million to each state. Let’s say (there are) 50,000 flood victims in Johor this time, with RM50 million, we can only give RM1,000 in ‘wang ihsan’ (to flood victims),“ he said.

Aminolhuda also asked the government to address the problem of delays in basic needs and food delivery to flood victims being housed at relief centres.

Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) suggested that the government review the quality of food given to flood victims in relief centres.

“Don’t send stale food, uncooked rice and so on and speed up the food delivery,“ he said.

Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) said a large allocation was needed to overcome the floods that often hit the country.

In addition, he said river and canal maintenance work should be done on a scheduled and periodic basis to avoid greater losses due to floods. - Bernama