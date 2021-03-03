Govt urged to clarify vulnerable groups for Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: The Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (AMM) has urged the government to clarify where high-risk groups fall on the priority list in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The medical specialist group in a statement today said the vaccine registration process in the MySejahtera app does little to inform pregnant women and immunosuppressed patients of their risk status.

“It also falls short of providing resources for educating those with comorbidities on the Covid-19 vaccine as it relates to their condition.

“We urge the government to provide necessary updates to the app that will allow patients to empower themselves with the information and resources to get vaccinated according to their risk group,” it said.

AMM said the country’s immunisation strategy must be inclusive and empower high-risk, vulnerable groups with information to make good decisions.

The group supports the government’s decision to include pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as well as immunocompromised people, namely cancer patients, in the immunisation programme.

“As immunosuppressed people come in variable diagnoses and conditions, each individual’s medical team should conduct risk-benefit assessments which include the best time and treatment plan that will empower them to get vaccinated.

“There must be adequate communication and coordination with community stakeholders, from medical specialists to community clinics and care homes, to ensure that all immunosuppressed groups can make informed decisions based on their situation,” it said. — Bernama