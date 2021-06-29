Govt urged to consider allowing book, computer shops to resume operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to consider allowing book, stationery, computer and telecommunications shops to resume operations without having to wait until the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) enters the second phase.

National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) president Muhammad Amir Asyraf Mohd Sabri said this was in view of the ongoing home-based teaching and learning session for school students and online classes for tertiary students.

All quarters involved need access to prepare for these classes such as printing teaching materials, purchasing devices and stationery, he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Amir said tertiary students were currently in their final weeks of the semester and examination week which require them to have good devices to facilitate their affairs.

Therefore, he said it was appropriate for the sector to resume operation so as to ensure that the education system in the country could continue to run smoothly.

Previously, the government announced that several economic activities in the distributive trade sector would be allowed to resume operations in Phase Two of the PPN including book and stationery shops as well as computer and telecommunications.

The country is still in Phase One of the PPN until the three key threshold value indicators are achieved, namely the number of daily Covid-19 cases to drop below 4,000; the rate of bed usage at intensive care units is at a moderate level; and 10 percent of the population has received two doses of the vaccine jabs. — Bernama