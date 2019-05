SUBANG JAYA: The government has been urged to look into the new system for e-hailing drivers, especially special-needs (OKU) drivers and the regulation of fares.

Niyaz Naathan, 42, a e-hailing driver under the persons with disabilities (OKU) category, said driving schools were not aware of OKU e-hailing drivers’ need to have the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence and have not worked out a system to ensure the process runs smoothly.

“In April, the government made the move to amend regulations under the Road Transport Department to allow people with disabilities to register as e-hailing drivers which will provide them an opportunity to be independent. Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said that his ministry held discussions with e-hailing companies and pledged to amend law that allows OKU drivers to apply for the PSV licence.

“However, the deadline for the PSV application process is coming to an end but we, OKU drivers are confused because we are not sure what is the procedure or guideline for us to apply for it,“ he told theSun.

Previously, The Road Transport Department (RTD) announced that e-hailing drivers would be able to apply for the PSV licence beginning April 1.

This was to ensure equal regulatory requirements across the board for e-hailing drivers and taxis or luxury taxis.

Loke added the decision to push for equal recognition for OKU drivers was done after meeting companies, communities and stake holders of the industry.

“I have been part of the e-hailing service for the past four months. Unfortunately, all the procedures under RTD, OKU’s application criteria is not being highlighted.

If I go to any driving school, there is no official section in their PSV application form. The form doesn’t outline the OKU’s part in applying the PSV licence. If i go to a driving school, they won’t accept me and if I go for a medical check-up, the doctor is going fail me,“ he added.

He said even for a normal e-hailing driver to pass his or her PSV licence it takes at least three weeks to obtain the licence.

“The drivers are given until July 12 to complete their PSV licence and course. If the situation and confusion remains, I don’t think we, OKU drivers have enough time to apply the licence. To make matters worse, the cost of obtaining PSV licence isn’t cheap,“ added Niyaz.

Meanwhile, another e-hailing driver with disabilities, Siti Fatimah, 37, echoed similar sentiments expressing fear that she would be jobless after the PSV license application deadline.

“On July 12, my e-hailing account will be definitely closed. We can’t meet minister and voice our grouses. We are prepared to follow the existing protocols but hope the government will listen to our plight.

“I understand that the Transport Ministry’s main priority is to regulate e-hailing services is to ensure customer satisfaction but I hope they can be fair to everyone,“ she added.

When asked if the ministry has outlined a procedure for e-hailing drivers who are OKU to undertake their PSV licence, Loke assured the community will be able to do so at the ministry’s one-stop centre.

“We have stated before to not worry because we will have one day especially for them. Everything will be there. There will also be medical experts to conduct their medical check up, take up the course and undergo the examination. I understand what they want. We will have a one-stop centre. This will be done after Hari Raya. We will make sure before July 12 they will be entitled to get the PSV,“ he said.

He added that currently, there were 400 OKU applicants.

He was referring to some grouses from the community who had questioned how they would be able to obtain their PSVs without a procedure in place.

A PSV licence is a vocational driving permit that allows the holder to drive any type of commercial vehicle which is used by paying passengers such as taxis and buses. The annual fee for a PSV licence is RM115.

To qualify for the PSV licence, a person will have to attend a special six-hour course at a designated driving institution.