Govt urged to expand Rukun Negara programme to village areas

KUCHING: Competitions highlighting the Rukun Negara concept need to be expanded to rural and village areas in the state to instill patrotism among students there.

Deputy Ministry in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali (pix) said cooperation between elected representatives and the Department of Information (JaPen) is needed to expand the initiative.

“My hope is that such programmes can be held more frequently and to bring them to my constituency (Samariang), especially the villages. Through this cooperation, the people can be entertained with patriotism instilled, especially about independence and the Rukun Negara,” she said during her speech officiating the Sarawak state-level 2023 Rukun Negara Sketch Competition at the Sarawak Foundation here today.

She said with less than 10 days to go till Malaysia Day celebrations on Sept 16, the public is advised to show their patriotic spirit not only symbolically during the National Month.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) St Anthony, Sarikei emerged as champions with ther sketch ‘Kenapa Perlu Pilih Satu, Sedangkan Kita Boleh Pilih Lima?’ in the competition and will represent Sarawak at the national-level Rukun Negara Sketch Competition in October.

The school also won RM2,000 in cash, appreciation certificates and a plaque. SMK Julau won second place and RM1,500 in cash, while SMK Jalan Arang of Kuching won third prize and RM1,000 in cash.

The Rukun Negara Sketch Competition is an annual programme organised by the Department of Information (JaPen) aimed at instilling patriotism and love for the country through sketches. -Bernama