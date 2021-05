PETALING JAYA: The federal government should not consider the national immunisation programme as Perikatan Nasional’s monopoly, Klang MP Charles Santiago said today.

He urged the government to mobilise the 2,500 clinics across the country that have registered to help facilitate the vaccination process.

“In fact, 5000 general-practitioners and their staff have been trained in the last two months and are awaiting the go-ahead from the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement.

“For now, only 37 clinics have been authorised to vaccinate as part of the vaccine roll-out.

“In engaging all the participating clinics in the fight against covid-19, the government will be able to decentralise the vaccination process and reach-out to as many more people as possible.”

A second consideration is for the government to encourage private foundations, philanthropists, private and professional groups and non-governmental organisations to partner national efforts in combatting the virus, the MP said.

“The availability of more resources means that more people can be vaccinated at a shorter time,” he added.

Santiago also proposed a third strategy as part of a fast-track approach should be to allow state governments to procure vaccinees and undertake vaccination instead of blocking these initiatives using the national vaccination programme as an excuse.

“In fact, this demonstrates abuse of power as in the case of Penang and is no different from big pharma opposing the vaccine waver, which is aimed at saving lives,” he said.

“The continuing spike in numbers is creating doubt about the government’s ability to manage the spread of the virus successfully despite the federal emergency in place. “

Slow or delayed vaccination allows the virus to keep spreading, including the risk of mutation that could result in more deaths, he added.