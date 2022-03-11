Govt urged to implement National Action Plan for Dementia

PETALING JAYA: The government should implement the National Action Plan for Dementia (NAPD) as there is currently no policy to manage those living with the condition.

Geriatric medicine specialist Prof Dr Tan Maw Pin made the call seeing that the NAPD is a government pledge that needs to be followed through.

“The plan is already fully drafted and at an advanced phase of completion, but due to the pandemic and multiple changes in leadership, it has been set aside. I hope this will be rectified since caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had previously tweeted that the NAPD will be launched in February 2023. We should hold the ministry and government to this,” she told theSun.

Tan said all member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) had signed to deliver on the WHO Global Action Plan for dementia.

“There is some flexibility as to how this can be implemented. Each country needs to have a plan to determine its strategies to address seven action areas.”

She said these include making dementia a public health priority, providing support for carers, developing research and innovation, creating awareness as well as highlighting its risk reduction.

A cause for concern is the large number of people afflicted with the condition, which manifests in the inability to think, remember and reason.

In a 2020 report by Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation Malaysia (ADFM), the number of people living with dementia and requiring 24-hour care was estimated to be 204,000 to 264,000. The figure is estimated to reach between 637,500 and 825,000 by 2050.

ADFM said the overall cost of medication and care for individuals with dementia is US$705 (RM3,150) per person monthly, but there is a silver lining in sight, including a potential cure for the disease.

“We used to think that dementia has no cure or treatment. We now know this is untrue. In the past, most people did not present their symptoms early, nor did they even see a doctor until the final stages of the disease. Once the symptoms become apparent, there’s too much damage in our brains and a cure is not possible.

“Hence, the race is now to diagnose dementia as early as possible, even before symptoms occur. This can be done through memory testing, and informing the public to seek early treatment. An early diagnosis can prevent any deterioration or even revert memory loss through lifestyle intervention.

“This involves an entire change in the way we live our lives, incorporating regular exercise, healthy eating and learning new skills for mental stimulation.”

She urged people to look out for signs such as mood changes, with a person becoming angry or more apathetic.

“At present, we’re lobbying for the public to take up regular memory screening that will help us (specialists) to detect dementia earlier. Based on their baseline, we can take immediate action to prevent further deterioration.

“Make an appointment with a specialist. A general practitioner should be able to advise you and make the necessary referral.”