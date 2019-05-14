Govt urged to retain affordable housing for civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to retain the construction of affordable housing for civil servants via the National Affordable Housing Policy (DRMM).

President Datuk Azih Muda said the policy should be restructured and the needs of the civil servants be taken into consideration as they could not compete with private sector’s employees with higher wages.

“We sincerely hope that the government will be the decision maker to build affordable housing for civil servants at a price not exceeding their salaries.

“The affordable home priced at RM300,000 is very high and beyond the reach of civil servants,” he told a press conference, here yesterday.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin announced on Saturday that there was no more construction of homes specifically for the civil servants, in the implementation of the new DRMM to ensure the sustainability of relationships in a community.

Azih said it was hoped that the ministry would involve parties such as Cuepacs in discussion related to the needs of the civil servants as well as to provide views and ideas.

He said Cuepacs would send a letter to the ministry to get clarification on the subject, including the criteria for acquiring affordable homes. - Bernama