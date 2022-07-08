Govt urged to review ferry ticket price increase to Pangkor Island

IPOH: The government should review the increase in ferry ticket prices to Pulau Pangkor from Lumut Jetty and Marina Island Jetty which are deemed to be too drastic an increase for the small island resort.

Pangkor Island Hotel and Resort Development Association chairman Mohd Zamzuri Suid said a study should be done to see if there were other methods that could be done without imposing too high a price increase as it was burdensome for middle-class tourists.

“Pangkor does not have too many tourist activities such as other islands and its duty-free products are also limited. If we look at Pulau Langkawi, it possesses various activities including the cable car which is really worth it for tourists to pay high ferry fares...therefore, this (price hike) needs to be reviewed,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

It was reported that there was an increase in the price of ferry tickets to Pulau Pangkor from Lumut Jetty and Marina Island Jetty beginning last Friday, with prices of a one-way ticket from RM7 to RM10, and RM14 to RM20 for a two-way adult ticket.

The ticket prices for children were raised from RM2.50 to RM5.50 for a one-way ticket and RM5 to RM11 for a two-way fare, whereas residents of the resort island still enjoy the same price of RM6 for a round trip.

Meanwhile, the Pulau Pangkor Taxi Association chairman, Mohammad Apendi Ramli was of the view that the fare increase would not be detrimental or affect tourist arrivals.

“I am confident that tourists will still visit this island despite the price increase, however, the fare from the Marina Island Jetty should not be equated with ferry travel from the Lumut Jetty.

“Ticket prices from the Marina Jetty should be lower because it only takes about 10 minutes to travel compared to the Lumut Jetty which takes half an hour, and fuel costs are also higher,“ he said.

He said that ferry passengers from the Lumut Jetty could also enjoy various interesting sights along the way such as fishermen’s houses which would make tourists satisfied despite paying high ticket prices.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun when contacted said his party would hold a meeting with ferry operators and tourism activists in Pulau Pangkor in the near future before further action is taken.

“I have been planning to hold this meeting for a long time because I understand that the operators want to increase the fare, and apart from this, there are complaints from passengers about the ferry schedule.

“We have arranged a meeting and will wait for answers from the community and associations on all problems arising from the price increase. I have to meet with them and consumers to get the best solution and decide on a win-win situation,“ he added. - Bernama