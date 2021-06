PETALING JAYA: A two-pronged approach is essential to enable Malaysia to build a strong defence against the spread of the more virulent Delta strain of Covid-19.

The government has to ramp up the screening process to identify positive cases, and the people must strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as get vaccinated fast, according to Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam.

He expressed concern that while several cases of the new variant have been detected, efforts to screen a wider segment of the population for infection have yet to be done.

It is also essential that genomic sequencing be done not only for all fatal cases but also for the more severe ones in Categories 3 to 5, Subramaniam added.

“If they test positive (for the Delta variant), the same genomic sequencing should also be conducted on their close contacts.”

He stressed that another surge in infections can be expected and the only way out is through rapid vaccination and strict observance of the SOP.

On the bright side, scientific studies have shown that the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines remain broadly protective against this variant, as long as the required two doses have been administered.

According to World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, the Delta variant is becoming globally dominant because of its higher rate of transmission.

It has been reported that it now accounts for 20% of all combined daily new cases in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and the United States.

In Australia, two people have reportedly been infected after only seconds of being exposed to the variant.

Harvard-based epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding described the Delta variant as “the greatest threat of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021” and is “by far the fastest variant known”.

On June 21, Moscow reported more than 9,000 new cases for a second consecutive day, 90% of which were Delta infections.

Virologist Dr Sandy Loh pointed out that in the week from June 14, there was an increase in the number of new infections, fatalities and intensive care unit admissions in Malaysia.

“This most likely relates to the variants of concern (VOC), particularly the super-contagious Delta,” said Loh, who is with the Nottingham University Malaysia.

Data from the Health Ministry showed there were eight new cases of the Delta variant from June 11 to 19. However, genomic surveillance on VOC is still ongoing.

The Alpha variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, is 50% more transmissible than the original Covid-19 strain.

The Delta variant is reportedly at least 40% more virulent than the Alpha, as seen in the United Kingdom and United States.

The Alpha variant accounted for 98% of all new cases in the United Kingdom during its peak in March, but the Delta variant now accounts for almost all new cases.

Loh expects a steep increase in the number of new cases in Malaysia now that the Delta variant has reached the country.

“It will become the dominant variant if we don’t stop it in time,” she said.

To achieve a higher level of protection for the general population, she said the government will have to ensure that vaccination exceeds half a million doses a day.

“The government should also try to procure vaccine supplies in time so that we can accelerate the vaccination rate.”

She also stressed that Malaysia should not ease restrictions too early.

“Even the United Kingdom has delayed the end of its pandemic restrictions due to the rising number of cases because of the Delta variant,” she added.