Govt urged to step up drug prevention efforts with new approach

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government has been urged to be more proactive in creating awareness and providing early information to children about the dangers of drug abuse.

Malaysian Anti-Drug Association (Pemadam) Women, Family and Cure Bureau chairman Datuk Jamelah A Bakar said it was not enough to leave things to only non-governmental organisations (NGO).

“Pemadam itself does organise drug prevention programmes in schools but we are an NGO, the government should come forward... politicians should know about the problems in the country before it spreads even more,” she said during a media conference after attending the Malaysia-China Dance Cultural Exchange Performance organised by Pemadam with the support of Nixon International Humanitarian Organisation (NIHO) and Sky Dance Studio here last night.

Jamelah said the programme was one of the association’s new approaches to provide early exposure to children about the dangers of drugs.

A total of 31 children, 13 from local primary schools and 18 from China, were involved in the performance, aimed at letting them learn more about the background of the arts and culture of both countries. - Bernama