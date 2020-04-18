Govt urges all to continue adhering to MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public should continue to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to ensure its objective of breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections is achieved.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the MCO has begun to show results with the drop in the number of positive cases for the past two days.

“Therefore, people should continue to help the government as we aim to register zero positive cases of Covid-19,” he told a news conference after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee on MCO, here today.

Ismail Sabri also expressed his gratitude to health front-liners following positive development in the outbreak of late where recovered patients have consistently surpassed the number of new cases.

However, he reminded people not to drop their guard as the pandemic has yet to end.

“Do not violate the MCO because we are not out of the woods yet.

“Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) has warned that if people continue to violate the MCO, we might have to extend it again,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri said Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces had set up 816 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 585,250 vehicles yesterday.

He also said that 54,781 spot checks were carried out across the country and 4,788 premises had been inspected.

“PDRM has arrested 1,565 individuals yesterday compared to 1,057 on the day before for violating MCO. Of the total, 1,381 have been remanded and 184 were released on police bail.

“Another 544 individuals have been charged in court for defying MCO. As of yesterday, the total number of arrests stood at 13,639 individuals,” he said adding that police would set up more roadblocks in days to come. - Bernama