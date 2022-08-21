Govt views engineers’ low starting salary seriously: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government takes the issue of the low starting salary of engineers seriously as it can affect youth interest in the profession, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said this could affect the country’s development and economy as the ratio of engineers to the population of Malaysia is much lower when compared to Japan and Germany.

“Salaries and remuneration in the Civil Service Engineering scheme need to be reviewed, taking into account factors such as engineering expertise and cost of living,“ he said at the Board of Engineers Malaysia‘s (BEM) 50th anniversary dinner last night.

Ismail Sabri also suggested that more serious efforts be made to appoint more engineers to fill strategic and policy-making positions in the public service.

He added that government linked companies (GLC) are also urged to appoint engineers to senior management positions, including members of the board of directors, and chief executives.

To enhance the profession, Ismail Sabri said Malaysian engineers should be more aggressive to innovate and produce products and technology with high market value.

“The government always encourages research and development (R&D) efforts to ensure Malaysia is not only a technology user but also creators and technology producers. This is what we hope for,” he said.

At the same time, he hoped the amendment to the Registration of Engineers Act 1967 that BEM is currently working on will be expedited so that it can function as an effective and professional supervisory body for the profession to ensure the interests and safety of the public.

Ismail Sabri said the celebrations, with the slogan ‘Committed to Engineering Excellence’ showed the maturity of not only BEM but the entire field of engineering.

He added that the field requires efficiency, research and the ability to solve complex problems, which would form the main basis for the success of its leaders.

In addition, the engineering profession contributes significantly to the country, and Malaysia is now enjoying great progress in the field of economy and engineering technology.

“The expertise of local engineers allows the infrastructure, manufacturing, telecommunications, petroleum and power generation sectors to be developed to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to this country,“ he said.

He said the role played by BEM as the regulator of the profession has helped drive the national economy and improve the quality of life of Malaysians are comparable to other countries.

At the ceremony, Ismail Sabri also launched the BEM’S 50th Anniversary commemorative book entitled ‘Crossing the Half Century Line’, which relates BEM’s history and its achievements in the national engineering sector. - Bernama