Govt wants to take part in refugee status determination process

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is currently in the process of negotiating with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for government agencies to participate in the process of determining the status of a refugee, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the move was aimed at ensuring that the national interest especially the security aspect was being prioritised.

“I also stressed the importance of implementing this strategy in collaboration with UNHCR in a meeting with UNHCR High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi in Geneva, Switzerland on Oct 8,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the house.

Muhyiddin was replying to a question from Datuk Rosol Wahid (PH-Hulu Terengganu) who had wanted to know the current number of refugees in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, he said, in order to ensure a more comprehensive policy framework on the management of illegal immigrants holding UNHCR cards and asylum seekers, the National Security Council (MKN) was improving the Directive No. 23 as a guideline to ministries and government agencies. — Bernama