Govt welcomes companies from Turkiye exploring Trade opportunities in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to strengthen the business-to-business network between Malaysia and Turkiye and welcome companies from the country to explore various trade opportunities in Malaysia.

Through a post on Facebook today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim informed that he had attended a dinner and dialogue organised by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) in conjunction with a trade mission consisting of 41 companies from Turkiye.

He said Turkiye remains one of Malaysia’s important trading partners in the West Asian region and to date six manufacturing projects with the republic’s investment have been implemented in the country involving a total investment of US$123.2 million (RM429.2 million).

“In 2022, Turkiye was Malaysia’s third largest trading partner, largest export destination and sixth largest source of import among West Asian countries with bilateral trade amounting to US$4.62 billion (RM20.25 billion),“ he said.

At the event, Anwar also met with the Ambassador of Turkiye to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel, vice-chairman of MUSIAD Davut Altunbas and chairman of MUSIAD Malaysia Sabri Yardimci.

Also present was Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and representatives from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).-Bernama