Govt white paper in line with Rohingya refugee humanitarian aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry is preparing a white paper on a systematic form of human aid for Rohingya refugees.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said the time has come for Malaysia to have a comprehensive plan for humanitarian aid for the Myanmar refugees so that can benefit them.

“Although Malaysia cannot afford to give a lot of aid, but when there is a systematic plan, maybe we can get foreign funds to boost the humanitarian aid for the Rohingya refugees,” he said after launching the book ‘Bantuan Demokrasi dan Pendanaan Asing: Melewati Pertukaran Rejim’ (Democratic Aid and Foreign Funding: Beyond Regime Changes) by Muhammad Takiyuddin Ismail and published by Universiti Malaya (UM) Press, here today.

Saifuddin was commenting on Malaysia’ commitment to humanitarian aid in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh and the huge number of ethnic Rohingya refugees in Malaysia.

Once completed, the white paper which will contain the direction of human aid, especially education, will be submitted to the Cabinet before it is taken to the Parliament. - Bernama