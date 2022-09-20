Govt will bring job scam victims home safely, assures PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure that Malaysians who have fallen victim to job offer fraud syndicates in several countries are brought home safely, and efforts are being made through existing channels for that purpose, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The Prime Minister stressed that the government is deeply concerned, and views seriously the plight of Malaysians who are stranded in Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia, reported to be victims of job scams.

“The government is committed to helping and solving the issue of Malaysians stranded abroad, due to the job fraud syndicate, as voiced by the Malaysian Community Crime Care (MCCC) and the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO).

“Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, has already held a meeting with MCCC president, Tan Sri Musa Hassan and MHO secretary-general, Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim, as well as family members of the syndicate victims, to obtain detailed information to be presented in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) submitted a memorandum to the prime minister, for the government’s assistance and intervention in addressing the issue of overseas job fraud syndicates involving Malaysians.

As of yesterday, Wisma Putra said that 143 victims of the job fraud syndicate in Cambodia were rescued, out of 158 reported cases.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri advised all Malaysian families to always be on the alert, and vigilant to job offers abroad.

“Keluarga Malaysia needs to check the validity of job offers abroad through Wisma Putra to avoid falling victim to job fraud syndicates,” he said. - Bernama