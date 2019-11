PUTRAJAYA: In light of complaints from parents on difficulties in complying with the child car seat ruling, the government will fine-tune the policy on the usage of child restraint systems (CRS), said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said though the safety of children on the road had been the government’s priority, the difficulties faced by parents would have to be considered.

Fatal road accidents involving young children are bound to happen and as such children’s safety is of utmost importance, she said.

“The mandatory usage of CRS in vehicles is a safety measure but there will always be constraints among those who cannot afford the expense. As such we may have to look at other alternatives,” she told reporters after the launch of the National Family Month, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on parents lamenting over problems of the ruling when they have several small children, travelling in a small car and the CRS being costly.

Last month, Dr Wan Azizah announced that the government would enforce the use of CRS in vehicles from Jan 1 next year. — Bernama