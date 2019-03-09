Govt will not abandon aspiration to find MH370: MOT

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s aspiration to find the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH370 which has gone missing since March 8, 2014, will not be abandoned, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

In a statement yesterday, the MOT said if there were new credible evidence, the continuation of the search for the vanished flight would be considered by the government.

The ministry also expressed hope that the families and relatives of the victims could continue staying strong in living their lives after losing their loved ones in the tragedy.

“Our prayers and thoughts will always be with them. Yesterday marks the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of flight MH370. This date of March 8, 2014, shall never be forgotten.

“Indeed, the sadness felt by all the family members of the victims are shared by all Malaysians and also the world community as a whole,” the statement said.

MH370 vanished mysteriously from the radar screen while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board. — Bernama