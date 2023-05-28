Govt will not compromise with those playing up racial, religious issues: Zahid

BANTING: The government will not compromise with any party that continues to play up racial and religious issues, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said in this regard, the government would continue to uphold matters related to the religion of Islam and the Malay community, but without marginalising other religions and other races.

“Our sense of Malay-ness and our faith will never fade if we treat other races and religions well,“ he said while officiating an award ceremony in conjunction with the 42nd and 43rd Annual General Assemblies of the 4B Malaysia Youth Movement here tonight.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said Malaysia was a country with a plural society and that pluralism should be respected in order to create a harmonious atmosphere in society.

“The same goes for political stability, not just because of the agenda but for the development of the country for economic growth and the well-being of the people as a whole,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the new youth leadership, especially those from the Malaysian 4B Youth Movement, should look at the three elements offered by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) in ensuring that they not only serve the members but the entire community.

He said the elements offered were the involvement of members and the community, especially the youth, in the economic sector - through entrepreneurship programmes - to improve living standards, the involvement of youth in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with over 500 available courses, as well as a stimulus scheme to elevate the profession of tahfiz students who have completed the memorisation of the entire Quran. - Bernama