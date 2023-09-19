Govt will not interfere in setting of MAS ticket prices: Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not interfere in the setting of air ticket prices for Malaysia Airlines (MAS), said Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix).

He said this is a decision for the carrier to make, which takes several considerations into account when charging their prices, adding that MAS, which is currently restoring its full meal service, cannot be associated with any low-cost carrier due to its image as a national airline.

“I have even suggested to MAS that the affected passengers should be given additional services, for example, awarding extra points to them.

“I am sure that the services and food provided by the airline must be improved, and we don’t deny that there needs to be improvement. For (the setting of ticket) prices, the management of MAS will have to consider,“ he said.

Loke said this when responding to a suggestion from Beluran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee in Parliament today for MAS to lower its airfares while the carrier deals with its catering problems.

He said MAS will gradually restore its meal service.

“It is true that there are ‘sectors’ in which packed foods were given, but there are routes which have fully recovered. For example, I boarded the MAS flight to Kuching last week, and the meal service was restored,” Loke added. - Bernama