Govt will only take China policies that are beneficial to M’sia: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said it was up to Malaysia to determine which of China’s policies would be beneficial to this country.

He pointed out that China was an economic powerhouse and that its presence could not be ignored.

“Whether you like it or not, China is a big power. We have to take into consideration their policies and find out how we can benefit from those policies,” he told reporters after attending the opening of the second session of the 14th Parliament here, today.

The prime minister was responding to a question on whether he would raise concerns regarding China’s Road and Belt initiative, claimed by some as detrimental to developing countries.

Mahathir said: “Not all policies are bad for us, some can be very good and it’s up to us to find what is good for us and make use of it,”.

It was reported that Mahathir would travel to China next month in what would be his second visit there after becoming prime minister for the second time in May last year.

He last visited China in August 2018. — Bernama