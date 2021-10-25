Govt will probe Pandora Papers claims, says Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Allow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to act in his own way and I assure you that we will take action to investigate the names involved in the Pandora Papers, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix)said.

He was responding to Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who urged the government to take action after years of inaction on the illicit financial outflows reported by Global Financial Integrity in 2012, followed by the Panama Papers in 2015 and recently the Pandora Papers.

“We raised this matter (in Parliament) since 2012 but nothing happened. So how are we going to believe that there will be a change, that action will be taken?” the Port Dickson MP asked in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Pandora Papers is a culmination of reports that have been raised in Parliament since 2012. The Global Financial Integrity (GFI) report is related to the Panama Papers. Now it is Pandora Papers. These are all illicit financial outflows,“ he said.

“I want the prime minister’s word that he will launch a thorough investigation,“ he said.

Wan Junaidi said he will invite the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Bank Negara Malaysia , the police’s Commercial Crimes Investigation Department and other competent authorities to give further advice to the prime minister on the next course of action

“InsyaAllah (God willing), we will discuss this matter and decide the date and time to announce it in the parliament, once the decision has been made,“ he said.

After several failed motions by Anwar to debate the Pandora Papers, the motion was tabled during this morning’s session of the first day of the second meeting of the Fourth Session Of the 14th Parliament.

In the recently leaked Pandora Papers , several Malaysian politicians and businessmen have been identified as holders of offshore accounts with large sums of money to avoid tax and scrutiny.

Among those named are Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the parents of fugitive financier Jho Low.