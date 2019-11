PUTRAJAYA: If there is any shortcoming with the nation’s air safety rating, the government will take action to rectify it, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said he would try to find out why the Federal Aviation Authority downgraded the country’s rating to Category 2.

“I am unaware that the United States made the decision.

“If there is anything wrong with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) the government will take the necessary action to rectify the situation,“ he told reporters after chairing a Bersatu meeting today.

Reuters reported that Malaysia’s air safety rating has been downgraded by the US Federal Aviation Authority to Category 2, restricting the country’s airlines from adding flights to the United States.

An US government official said discussions would be held with CAAM on helping Malaysia regain its former status.

The new rating means Malaysian carriers cannot start new services to the United States, are restricted to current levels of any existing service, and are subject to additional inspections at US airports. Currently, the only Malaysian service to the US is operated by AirAsiaX.