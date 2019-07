KUALA LUMPUR: The government today withdrew two bills scheduled for a second reading in the Dewan Rakyat.

They are the Currency Bill 2019 and the Central Bank of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2019, which were the second and third items, respectively, in the orders of the day and motions.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah withdrew the bills, but he did not state the reason for doing so. - Bernama