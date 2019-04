KUALA LUMPUR: The government hopes to appoint an acting mentri besar in Johor as soon as possible but it will take some time, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said today.

“We have to decide on the candidate. There are several candidates ... it will take a little bit of time but very quickly we will find (the individual),” he said after opening the Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum 2019 (KLIFF 2019) here.

Mahathir announced yesterday that Datuk Osman Sapian had resigned as the mentri besar of Johor.

Asked about the appointment of the new mentri besar, the Prime Minister said: “This is a political thing ... the role is for the party which won the election to determine who leads”. — Bernama