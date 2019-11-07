Govt workshops with ‘basikal lajak’ community to promote safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Instead of sidelining them, the government is working with the ‘basikal lajak’ community to ensue that they can indulge in their passion in a safe manner.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said a workshop was being conducted with the community, known for their modified bicycles, to achieve this.

He noted that these cyclists engage in dangerous stunts on their bicycles.

“Some of their bikes do not have brakes, and they do not use safety equipment,” he said. “They also tend to use busy roads and often race downhill.”

He told reporters at the Parliament lobby today that further training could be provided to ensure the success of the workshop.

“We hope that we can even train them to represent Malaysia in sporting events in the long run,” he added.

He agreed that sidelining them would not solve the problem given that they would continue to participate in the dangerous sport.