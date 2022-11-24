GPS accepts DAP’s apology

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg says the coalition accepts the apology issued by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke earlier today.

He added that GPS would abide by the decree issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, for a unity government to be established.

At a press conference held earlier, he noted that the apology proves that “we were right all along”, FMT reports.

He also congratulated Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was just sworn in as the country’s 10th prime minister at Istana Negara. - Bernama