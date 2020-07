KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to support the Federal Government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership as the country needs a stable government capable of weathering various ongoing challenges.

Citing Covid-19 as one, GPS chairman and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the pandemic has affected the nation’s economic growth.

“So what we need is a very stable government. So, why all this jostling for the Prime Minister’s post? We already have a Prime Minister. The people want a stable government that can focus on their needs,” he said.

Abang Johari told the media this after a visit to the proposed site of a petrochemical hub in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, some 560km north of here.

Abang Johari said he had conveyed GPS’ support for the prime minister’s leadership during the meeting of leaders of parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) plus GPS alliance, chaired by Muhyiddin, in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

It is learnt that besides Abang Johari, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, the meeting was attended by the chiefs of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) who are all part of Sarawak’s ruling GPS coalition.

Party chiefs from Bersatu, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Sabah State Reform Party (STAR) also attended the two-hour long meeting. — Bernama