GPS can win all 82 seats through teamwork -Abang Jo

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is capable of winning all 82 seats in the upcoming state election if it works as a team, GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said.

“If we go to the battlefield (election) with one spirit, we can win all 82 seats,” Abang Johari who is also Sarawak Chief Minister said in his speech at the launch of GPS election machinery here, last night.

He said the party’s machinery, when it goes out to campaign, should convey the message that GPS would always strive to assist the people.

“We will continue to fight for Sarawak. Together we move in one voice, one melody and one song. This is our responsibility,” he said.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The Election Commission has set Dec 6 for nomination, Dec 14 for early voting and Dec 18 for polling in the 12th Sarawak state election.

-Bernama