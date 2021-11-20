GPS committed to new surveying initiative on NCR land

SIBU: The new surveying initiative of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land which started in 2010 will be continued by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in a transparent and tolerant manner as long as the people continue to trust the coalition to lead Sarawak.

Sarawak deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (pix) said through the initiative, 780,000 hectares of land had been surveyed and gazetted compared to 260,000 hectares using the old method that started in the 1960s.

“This shows how efficient this new method is. It can be carried out more smoothly with the cooperation of all parties,“ he said in a press conference after the handover ceremony of Native Communal Reserves and land title deeds to NCR landowners for Bawang Assan and Tamin areas here.

He said the state government always recognises NCR land ownership as long as the parties claiming the land produce valid proof according to the law.

“Before carrying out surveying works, we organised a dialogue (with NCR landowners). We are very transparent. If they claim a bigger area, we will ask for proof. We have our proof. From there, we will negotiate (to reach a solution),” he said.

Awang Tengah who is the Second Minister of Sarawak Urban Development and Natural Resources said the number of applications from NCR landowners in the state to join the land surveying initiative has shown that most NCR landowners appreciate the state government’s efforts.

He said the state government would continue to be committed to implementing the programme.

During the ceremony Awang Tengah said a total of RM40 million was allocated to speed up the land surveying works, adding that the number of surveyors employed under the Sarawak Land and Survey Department has been increased involving a cost of RM30 million a year.

-Bernama