LIMBANG: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was pressed by the need to put the country back on track in deciding to be part of the new federal government, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the decision to work together with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form a PN Plus GPS administration was to bring an end to further political and economic uncertainty brought about by the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“PH’s collapse was never about national interest – it was all about jostling for power and positions.

“The collapse of the PH government saw an endless tussle for the prime minister post, and it was imperative for GPS to get involved for the sake of the country, as well as to uphold and safeguard Sarawak’s rights,” he said when officiating at the opening ceremony of the 7th Pesta Badudun and Buffalo Race Festival at Kampung Lubuk Sigantang, here yesterday.

Separately, he said the state government will review the overlapping stretches of road under the coastal road which were previously approved to be implemented by the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) following the deferment of this stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Limbang.

He said the funds will be re-allocated to fund access roads to other villages as NRDA will also be overseeing the construction of the coastal road along this alignment.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah welcomed the active involvement of non-governmental organisations in promoting the many social, cultural and sporting events in Limbang such as Pesta Badudun, Pesta Babulang, Pesta Makan Tahun, Pesta Medamit and other festivals that promote social cohesion and tourism.

Among those present at the event yesterday were Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail who is also Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Rural Development; Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang. — TheBorneoPost