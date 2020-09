KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has denied any link up with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new federal government, according to its secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

In a statement issued today, he said the component parties in GPS were unwavering in their support to current Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. -The Borneo Post