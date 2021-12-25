GPS elected reps in Sibu to form team to expedite development

SIBU: A team comprising elected representatives from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) who had won four out of five state seats in Sibu during the recent 12th Sarawak State Election will be formed soon to expedite development for the people.

One of them, Dr Annuar Rapaee (pix) who retained the Nangka seat for the third consecutive term said a meeting regarding the matter was held recently.

In the just-concluded state election, GPS candidates also won the Bukit Assek, Dudong and Pelawan seats but lost in Bawang Assan.

Before the election, Dr Annuar has held the portfolios of Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research and Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health in the Sarawak Cabinet.

“Of course, the best is to set up a team for Sibu. With a team of four elected representatives from GPS, we can have more say for more allocations to be channelled for the development of Sibu.

“I would also like to thank the voters in Sibu for making my dream to increase the number of GPS elected representatives in Sibu come true,“ he told reporters after attending an event here today.

Dr Annuar, who is also the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice president, said during the meeting, all elected representatives agreed to focus on solving the flood problem in Sibu with the cooperation of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage as well as matters relevant to the interest of the people in Sibu such as housing and transportation. — Bernama