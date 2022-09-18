GPS gears up preparations for GE15

SERIAN: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be stepping up its preparation for the 15th general election (GE15) which would be held at anytime.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the date of dissolution of Parliament would be announced soon to give way to the 15th general election.

GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said GPS assemblymen are busy on ground to ensure the party remained relevant.

“It has not been a year after the state election, GPS is always working...and all our assemblymen are going to the ground.

“GPS will always ensure the people are looked after as we promised, we do not need to wait for the general election to approach before swinging into action,” he said after visiting the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale (JMKM) in Kampung Bunan here today.

In this regard, Nanta who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said his ministry will continue to hold JMKM programme so that more people benefit from the sales especially those living the rural and interior areas.

He said as of Sept 15, Sarawak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) had implemented JMKM at 118 locations in 65 state constituencies.

“The achievement is a continuation from the success of Sarawak KPDNHEP in implementing the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme in 196 locations, (involving) in all 31 parliamentary constituencies with a record of of 267,978 visitors and sales reaching RM5.917 million from December 2021 to August this year,“ he said.

JMKM offers daily necessities at 20 per cent cheaper than the local market price, thus easing the burden of people’s cost of living. -Bernama