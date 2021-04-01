GPS gives full support to Muhyiddin — Abang Johari

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today expressed the Sarawak state government’s full support for the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to continue steering the country.

Abang Johari who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said the state’s ruling coalition had confidence in Muhyiddin’s leadership while stressing the importance of maintaining national stability.

“I believe that if our country is stable, we will be able to face bigger challenges after this,” he said in his speech at a special meeting between the prime minister and Sarawak and federal civil servants, here, today.

Muhyiddin arrived in Sarawak this morning for a two-day official visit here.

Abang Johari also praised the prime minister for his efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and described him as wise in facing the challenges brought by the pandemic.

“Cooperation between the Sarawak and federal governments is so close, and so is the relationship between both civil servants in Sarawak,” he said.

GPS which is led by Abang Johari and comprises four local political parties that formed the state government, remains a partner of Perikatan Nasional (PN) that helped to form the federal government.

Besides Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), the other parties in GPS which was established in June 2018 are Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). — Bernama