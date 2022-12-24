GPS gov’t to protect religious freedom, reject extremism: Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will continue to protect religious freedom and reject elements of extremism that could jeopardise the harmony enjoyed by the state’s multi-racial and religious communities.

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Sarawak Premier, said the state was already well known for its multi-racial and multi-religious society but has never faced any problems of uniting in diversity.

He said in Sarawak, there are Christian and Muslim families who can live under one roof without any problems.

“In Sarawak, we are quite fortunate to be protected from the religious and racial conflicts that often happen in other places.

“Our immigration autonomy is able to block religious extremists from setting foot in Sarawak,“ Abang Johari said in his Christmas 2022 message here today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is not completely protected from elements of extremism that infiltrate the state through cyber channels such as social media, which he added are usually used for the political interests of certain parties.

“Our bastion from these elements is our own wisdom alone to filter the good from the bad and the facts from the lies,” he added.

Separately, Abang Johari gave his commitment that GPS will continue to champion Sarawak’s interests and rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The formation of GPS was a good step to ensure the Sarawak voice is not ‘drowned out’ in the national scene. There is no people more sincere than Sarawakians themselves in the struggle to uphold justice for the Land of the Hornbills,” he said. - Bernama