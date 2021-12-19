GPS’ landslide victory a win for all Sarawakians -Abang Johari (Updated)

KUCHING: The landslide victory by Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the 12th state election is a win for all Sarawakians, especially in placing the state on equal footing with Peninsular Malaysia as a regional partner in the Federation, coalition chairman and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said.

He said the win meant that the people have given the mandate to the state-based coalition for Sarawak to be prioritised.

It also delivers a message that political stability is key in continuing the state’s development efforts, he added.

“The mandate has also been given to us, GPS, to continue developing a sustainable economy and also social policies that prioritise the people.

“It has sent a signal on how important racial inclusiveness is in the development of our state towards 2030 regardless of our ethnic and religious differences,’ he said in his victory speech at the GPS Election Command Centre at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here last night.

Abang Johari said the coalition leadership had worked hard in ensuring a solid GPS victory and it was now time to fulfil the coalition’s election manifesto pledges.

“I am thankful to the people of Sarawak for giving this coalition the confidence to lead the state towards further excellence.

“InsyaAllah, we will move forward as a Sarawak that is progressive and a high-income state in 2030,” said Abang Johari, who also expressed his appreciation to security forces, the Election Commission and other agencies who had ensured the state election ran smoothly.

Speaking to reporters later, Abang Johari the coalition’s win also meant that the people had a clear understanding of the policies implemented by the GPS-led state government.

He also said that GPS will not accept losing candidates from other parties.

-Bernama