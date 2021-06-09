GPS leaders have received invitations for audience with King on June 14: Sarawak CMO

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party presidents have received an invitation for an audience via video-conferencing with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on June 14, said the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

In a statement today, the CMO said an Istana Negara official contacted the office today to extend the invitation from His Majesty.

“His Majesty has invited and granted an audience to presidents of GPS component parties via video conferencing from this (CMO) office on Monday, June 14 at 11.00 am,” the CMO said in a two-paragraph statement.

The statement came in reference to various reports in the media since yesterday that Al-Sultan Abdullah is granting audience to leaders of political parties.

GPS was formed on June 12, 2018 after four Sarawak-based parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) decided to leave Barisan Nasional in order to form their own coalition.

The coalition which now commands 68 of the 82 Sarawak state seats and 18 Parliamentary seats is led by PBB president and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg with the president for PRS being Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian the leader of SUPP and Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing heading PDP. – Bernama