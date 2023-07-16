GPS ministers, deputy ministers to help Unity Govt candidates in state polls: Abang Jo

KUCHING: Federal ministers and deputy ministers from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition will lend their full support to Unity Government party candidates during the upcoming state elections.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the decision was made following the coalition’s supreme council meeting here tonight, adding that the coalition would emphasise the importance of unity and a stable government as its main campaign message.

“We are part of the Unity Government and because of that, we have a duty to give our support to them. During nomination day, we (GPS) will be sending our reps there,” he told reporters after attending the meeting here, tonight.

Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

GPS holds five full minister posts and six deputy minister posts in the Unity Government.

Abang Johari also said that GPS had no issues with the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“We feel that if the intention is good let them have the collaboration, but I want to emphasise that PSB is still not a member of GPS,” he added. - Bernama