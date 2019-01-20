GPS political secretaries lodge police report on Facebook posting

KUCHING: A group of political secretaries of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Alexander Asing lodged a police report today against DAP member Dr John Brian Anthony relating to a Facebook posting which they claimed defamed the coalition.

The 32-strong group lodged the report against John Brian, who is also Bintulu Port Authority chairman, at the Simpang Tiga Police Station here at 11.30am.

“We find the posting has serious consequences which can potentially undermine the relationship between the various communities in Sarawak and want the police to investigate the matter, “ he said when met by reporters at the police station.

GPS made up Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDB) was formed in June last year.

All four ( collectively called Sarawak Barisan Nasional) were previously with the Barisan Nasional (BN) before the ruling coalition in the country since independence was defeated in the last general election in May 2018. — Bernama