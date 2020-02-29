GPS prioritises national interests, Sarawak rights: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Any decision made by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to help end the ongoing political crisis in the country will prioritise national interests and Sarawak’s rights, said its chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said GPS would take a cautious approach when making any decision pertaining to the crisis.

GPS does not support any leadership which is inconsistent in its stand to the extent of causing turmoil in the country and which could not give priority to Sarawak, he said.

“If they (parties wishing to take over the federal government) want our support, okay, we will support (because) we want to save Malaysia,” he said at the launch of GPS for Belaga and Murum zones in Sungai Asap in Belaga, about 690km from here, today.

Abang Johari said parties caught in the crisis had begun paying attention to GPS in a bid to gain its support.

“If anyone asks for help, we will say this is our help, provided that they know what we want. We will help but they must help us in return,” he said. — Bernama