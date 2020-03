KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is accusing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) of “double standards” for agreeing to a Perikatan Nasional (PN) Plus GPS formula in the federal government.

The party secretariat in a statement issued last night said those same GPS leaders had called for PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to be sacked from the State Cabinet last year despite PSB being part of the GPS Plus government at the time.

Wong resigned from his posts as International Trade and e-Commerce Minister and Second Minister of Finance in July last year, after PSB’s annual delegates conference (ADC) endorsed Wong’s wish to quit his two ministerial posts.

This decision was made after Wong reiterated that he had no “moral locus standi” to remain in the State Cabinet after PSB was sidelined from having representatives in local authorities and statutory bodies, while their elected representatives’ minor rural project and rural transformation project grants were also frozen by the state government.

“This is clearly a double standard because GPS leaders insisted that Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh cannot be in state cabinet if PSB is not in GPS.

“(And yet) They now agree to the PN Plus formula because they want to be federal ministers,” said PSB secretaria.

The PSB secretariat also alleged the same GPS leaders, under Barisan Nasional (BN) a few years ago, had also vehemently opposed the BN plus United People’s Party (UPP – old name of PSB) formula when the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem was the chief minister.

“Clearly these GPS leaders are blowing hot and cold as it suits them,” it added in the statement.

The fact that GPS wants Federal Cabinet positions also show that GPS is now formally hand in glove with PAS and Umno, the statement read.

“GPS’ spin that they only support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin but are not in PN sounds hollow when they want to take cabinet positions in the PN government.

“If GPS thinks that Sarawak voters can’t see through such an artificial distinction, we think they underestimate the intellect and political maturity of Sarawak voters,” the PSB secretariat added.

Chief Minister and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced today that Muhyiddin had extended an “invitation” to GPS two days ago to join the federal government, on the condition that it be based on the PN Plus GPS formula. — TheBorneoPost