GPS reiterates support for Muhyiddin’s leadership

KUCHING: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members of parliament today reiterated their support for the Perikatan Nasional government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said the decision was made following a meeting between GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and its MPs today.

He said the coalition would uphold the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree for the government of the day to continue until its legitimacy is decided at Parliament next month.

“GPS describes the Prime Minister’s decision to propose a vote of confidence at next month’s Parliament as a bold and wise action.

“...dragging the people into the political crisis and attempting to overthrow the government, especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic, will only cause public unrest,” he said in a statement.

Nanta said its priority right now is the people and to bring the country out of the pandemic crisis as well as reviving the state and national economy.

“GPS hopes that all parties will stop politicking, and all MPs can make up their mind at the Dewan Rakyat next month,” he added. — Bernama