GPS summoned to Istana Negara: Report

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives have been summoned to Istana Negara today, Malaysiakini reports.

A GPS source told the portal that the coalition’s delegation will consist of five representatives.

GPS controls 23 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. Initially, they threw their support behind Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to take over as prime minister.

After it became clear that Perikatan Nasional’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had not secured the support of BN’s 30 MPs, GPS’ position changed yesterday.