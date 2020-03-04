GPS support for Muhyiddin could trigger more instability: Sibu MP

SIBU: The decision by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister could potentially cause more instability in other states in the country, claims Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

He reasoned that this support could see the Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional attempt to take control of more Pakatan Harapan (PH)-held states, as what has happened in Melaka and Johor.

“This (change of government) goes against the mandate of the people who voted for PH to be their government. GPS has acted for their own political interests, ignoring the true spirit of democracy and becoming an accomplice,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ling said GPS leaders are trying hard to rationalise their move by saying the collapse of the PH government was due to PH not being responsive to requests for the return of Sarawak’s rights.

“But clearly GPS supported Muhyiddin without a proper done deal, after Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi) Abang Johari (Tun Openg) admitted that they have not yet discussed the matter with Muhyiddin,” he added.

Ling said GPS could have played the role of ‘saviour’ in guiding the country’s democracy and safeguarding the people’s mandate by supporting PH instead of Perikatan Nasional during the political turmoil.

“But they chose not to,” he said. - The Borneo Post